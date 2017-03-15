Godden|Sudik Architects Celebrates 25 Years

Godden|Sudik Architects, a leading Denver-based architectural firm, celebrated twenty-five years on March 3, 2017.



Established in 1992, Godden|Sudik Architects strives to lead residential design by creating stylish, functional, and thoughtful homes and communities. As leaders in design and housing knowledge, the professionals at Godden|Sudik know great residential architecture is a balance of foresight, innovation and respect of the past. From the beginning, the firm’s mission has been to design innovative, livable, and high quality homes while balancing practical restraints. Godden|Sudik’s process philosophy is a “team approach” to the project development.



Attention to detail and lifestyle, coupled with close partnership with the client, earns Godden|Sudik Architects recognition at the state and national level, with honors and awards including:

2017 Professional Builder Magazine BALA Awards; “Silver Award: Detached Home 3,501-4,000 sq. ft.” Marvella 7945, Century Communities.

2016, 2015, 2014, and 2011 NAHB 50+ Housing Council Award.

6 HBA Metro Denver MAME Awards in 2016: “Design Series of the Year,” “Custom Home of the Year,” “Attached Home of the Year,” “Detached Home of the Year,” “ Best Architectural Design of a Custom Home - Under 5,000 sq. ft.,” “Best Architectural Design of a Model - Attached Home”.

2016 HBA Metro Denver Colorado Awards for Remodeling Excellence (CARE). Awards; “Best Addition” Willis Residence, Latsis Custom Homes.

2013, 2012, 1994, and 1991 Gold Nugget Awards from the NAHB.

2012, 2011, 2008, 2006, and 2004 BALA “Best in American Living” Awards.

Over 50 Parade of Homes Awards in Denver, Northern Colorado and Colorado Springs.

Award in Excellence in Design by Downtown Denver, Inc. and a Denver Mayor’s Design Award.



Godden|Sudik Architects provides their clients with high quality construction documents, 3-D modeling and animation, and photo-realistic renderings. In addition, the firm offers in-house structural engineering, working with sister company Dossey|Sudik Structural Engineers.



Godden|Sudik Architects is a member of professional organizations such as the American Institute of Architects, the National Association of Home Builders and the Home Builders Association of Metro Denver.



Find out more about this and other award-winning architecture by Godden|Sudik Architects by visiting their website at www.goddensudik.com.

