CommonWealth One Honored with First Place National Award for Youth Financial Education Programs

CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union was honored by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) as a national first place winner in the 2016 Desjardins Youth Financial Education Award. The award was presented to CommonWealth One during CUNA’s Governmental Affairs Conference in Washington, D.C.

The Credit Union National Association (CUNA) created the Desjardins program as a way to honor credit union leaders working to provide financial education to members and communities. The award was named for Alphonse Desjardins, who founded the first credit unions in the United States and Canada, and was a champion of financial education, youth savings clubs and school-based “banks.”

The recognition is for the credit union’s ongoing efforts to educate young people about responsible personal financial practices.

As an Alexandria City (Virginia) Public Schools Community Partner, and James Madison University’s official credit union, CommonWealth One educates youth and young adults on smart financial practices with seminars at local schools, community centers, libraries and business centers.

They also offer monthly Credit Union Days, deposit-only savings days that give students a chance to save for their futures, all during regular school hours.

Additionally, the credit union co-sponsors and partners with The Centsables Youth Program, Banzai Financial Literacy Program and offers three different youth accounts featuring age-specific educational programs. They are also the only on-campus credit union at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

During the summer of 2016, CommonWealth One also founded the Home Run Reading Challenge, which rewards local youth with cash for reading books focused on good money management skills and responsible spending and saving.

CommonWealth One also won a first place Desjardins Youth Financial Education Award at the state level in Virginia for the second year in a row in 2016.

About CommonWealth One

Since 1944, CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Alexandria, VA, has grown to become one of Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia’s top credit unions. CommonWealth One is a full-service, member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative committed to being its members’ lifetime financial partner. CommonWealth One has branches in Washington, D.C., Alexandria, VA, and Harrisonburg, VA (including at James Madison University).

