Logic PD Expands Manufacturing Capabilities

Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Design & Engineering company Logic PD will continue its aggressive growth strategy by expanding its manufacturing capabilities with additional capital investments at its facility in Eden Prairie, Minn. Coupled with its commitment to operational excellence delivered through the Logic PD Business Systems (LBS) management philosophy, these investments will allow Logic PD to better serve its customers throughout 2017 and going forward.

“As we execute our strategic growth plans for 2017, it’s important for us continue building on the momentum we’ve gained and capitalize on opportunities to expand our production capabilities. These efforts are part of our commitment to providing the highest caliber products and services for our customers,” said Bruce DeWitt, Logic PD’s CEO and president. “Our growth relies on our ability to be a partner for our customers, not just a supplier. Expanding our manufacturing capabilities to enhance LBS is one way we’re investing in those relationships, just as I know our customers invest in us.”

As part of the connected device company’s future-focused efforts, Logic PD purchased a Fuji AIMEX IIS flexible placement SMT platform, an all-in-one modular platform capable of handling many components and process requirements within a single placement system. The new SMT line will enable the company to realize increased efficiencies and throughput, including:

Increased operating speed and the ability to process up to 25,000 components per hour, representing a 50 percent throughput increase.

A 50 percent reduction on set-up times through its auto-part loading and unloading capabilities.

Decreased errors in parts selection and handling through its “smart storage” system for SMT parts, which auto-dispenses the correct components for programmed jobs.

Reduction in defects due to the system’s ability to provide more accurate placement and auto-detect component value while operational.

In addition to the SMT, Logic PD will also be installing a second SJ Inno Tech screen printer with built-in 3D Solder Paste Inspection (SPI). This machine will further reduce setup and programming times on SMT soldering jobs, and the SPI will provide auto-adjustment of parameters to optimize solder volume and placement in real-time.

These new machines build on other enhancements Logic PD installed earlier in the year. These included Juki selective soldering machines, a new 3D Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI) system, and an auto-insertion machine. Together, these additions will enhance the company’s through-hole mounting capabilities and provide improved quality management of the company’s PCB assemblies.

Logic PD operates manufacturing facilities in Minnesota and Juarez, Mexico, and holds ISO 9001, ISO 13485, AS9100C, and Nadcap quality certifications.

