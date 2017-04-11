Author Talks about “Coming Out” of Her Spiritual Closet

The author wishes to help awaken readers so they can “come out of hiding and allow the glory of their highest expression of self” and “greatly expand consciousness and regain latent skills that will assist [them] in creating [their] new reality.”

Featured in the BookExpo America 2017, Suzanne Lie’s A New Home: Pleiadian Perspective on Ascension intrigues readers with the mix of the author’s background in psychology and her experiences of meeting Pleiadians and Arcturians—which, she shares, are actually versions of her higher-dimensional selves.

Author Suzanne Lie has always been creative, even as a child. Her creativity is driven by her “active” imagination, which brought her into the depths of her inner life. Rather than impeding her spiritual awakening, like most people would think, her degree in psychology actually helped her in her journey of coming out from her spiritual closet. Hypnotherapy and guided meditation are just some psychological applications that she used as tools in her spiritual life.

In A New Home, Suzanne Lie is replaced by the higher expression of herself—Mytria. Mytria is from the Violet Temple of Transmutation on Alcyone Pleiades. She encourages people to allow their higher expressions to communicate with themselves “in whatever fashion best suits the personality of [their] present incarnation.”

A New Home: Pleiadian Perspective on Ascension Book One

Written by Suzanne Lie, Ph.D.

About the Author

Suzanne Lie, PhD, first set out into her spiritual journey in the mid-1970s. Her degree in psychology, PhD in Clinical Psychology, and alternative methods of psychotherapy helped her in her spiritual awakening. She shares her full spiritual journey on her website, www.multidimensions.com.