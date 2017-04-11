Story of Forgiveness Featured during BEA 2017

“There is a need for us to heal old emotional wounds. This can be done through love, compassion, acceptance, and forgiveness. Sometimes, the one who forgives may benefit the most by coming to terms with what was and to break free from the negative effects of the past,”

Relationships teach us a lot in life, and the experiences are not always positive. People can disappoint us, let us down, cause us pain, and break our hearts. Susan Bischak’s Healing a Desperate Heart explores how to move on by making peace with the past.

Relatable and personal, Healing a Desperate Heart is an account of Susan Bischak’s coming to terms with painful relationships. She thought she could continue to block the emotional memories until an e-mail from someone she knew long ago opens up a portal. Only then did she realize that she had to confront those memories in an effort to win closure and break free of the limitations they imposed on her life and happiness. Susan’s quest for answers took an unusual path as she explored past lives and received messages from the departed.

Healing a Desperate Heart was featured at LitFire’s booth during this year’s BookExpo America, held from May 31 to June 2 at Javits Center in New York City. You can grab a copy of this book in selected retail outlets.





Healing a Desperate Heart

Written by Susan Bischak

Kindle | $3.99

Paperback | $11.99

Hardcover | $26.95



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Susan Bischak is a certified thermography technician, medium and past-life regressionist. She graduated from William Paterson University in New Jersey. After fifteen years in commercial art, she decided to change careers and studied nutrition, numerous healing modalities, mediumship, and hypnosis for past life regression. www.susanbischak.com