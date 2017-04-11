The Battle of the Little Bighorn: From the Conqueror’s and the Native’s Standpoint

Inspired by her love for nineteenth-century West America and the paintings of the said period, Wilmerding wrote This Land Is Mine! as a tool for teaching students cultural diversity as well as American history.

Elsie Wilmerding tells the story of Westward expansion while sharing the narratives of the people involved in the protracted war against Native Americans. Set during the Little Bighorn battle, Wilmerding writes about the lives of Crazy Horse of the Native American Lakota Tribe and George Armstrong Custer of the United States Seventh Cavalry before and during the clash—complete with a timeline, pictures, sources, and an index of other recommended readings.

She aims to enlighten people about the struggle between the two prominent cultures and personalities in America and the struggle to defend and conquer a certain territory.

Although she stated in her book that the government officials’ focus was “on the resources of the land, rather than the Natives who have lived there for generations” and how the government saw these natives “as nuisance to their mission,” she wrote about the US military and Custer in a humane manner. In the same way that she does not glamorize Crazy Horse’s backstory—telling the lives of the two men just as what they really were.

The Land Is Mine! is featured in the North America’s largest publishing event—BookExpo America 2017, from May 31 to June 2 at the Javits Center in New York City.





This Land Is Mine!

Written by Elsie S. Wilmerding

About the Author

Elsie S. Wilmerding’s personal love for the American West and nineteenth-century American paintings inspired her to write This Land Is Mine! She uses back stories to teach students about the struggles dominating the history and the outcome of the American West. She has been an educator of mentally gifted children and children with dyslexia since 1985.