Perfect Interactive Writing Resource Book for Learning Children

Write about My World helps children transcribe their ideas. It encourages them to observe the world around them and write about it. It introduces journal writing and provides helpful tools in expanding their vocabulary. The book also has drawing activities, student-centric illustrations, and word banks.

Elsie Wilmerding has created several resource materials for teachers and parents. Write about My World is an introduction to her renowned writing series Just Write. The book was featured in BookExpo America held at the Javits Center in New York City from May 31 to June 2, 2017.

Elsie’s books aim to help children bridge the gap between thinking and talking about an idea, and then writing about it. The books have been featured in several local and international book fairs.



Write about My World

Written by Elsie Wilmerding

Paperback | $7.35



Book copies are available at www.eps.schoolspecialty.com, www.amazon.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Elsie Wilmerding has a BA in English and a language-therapist certificate based on the Orton-Gillingham method. She has taught in middle schools in the Boston area, such as the Fenn School, Park School, and Brimmer and May School. In addition to that, she has tutored children for over fifteen years. Recently, she has concentrated on reading, writing, and spelling in elementary grades.