A Revelation about the Book of Revelation

The book of Revelation from the Bible strikes fear to most. In the said book, it was prophesized that Jesus will come and punish the nonbelievers. However, Stephen Wroblewski believes that there is another purpose to the said prophecy, and he details this in his book The Epistemian Commentary of the Book of Revelation.

According to the Revelation, the prophesized second coming of Jesus is a time of judgment. The apocalyptic theme of the book often sends a message of fear that if you don’t believe, you will not be saved. However, its message is not entirely about fear. The Revelation should also instill faith, hope, and love in the hearts of everyone. Instead of fear, Stephen believes that John the Beloved wants to tell everyone to prepare for the triumph of Jesus.

The Epistemian Commentary of the Book of Revelation is part of LitFire’s roster of books featured during BookExpo America. BEA is one of the biggest international gathering for book professionals, a perfect medium for authors to market their books. It was held at the Javits Center in New York City from May 31 to June 2, 2017.



The Epistemian Commentary of the Book of Revelation

Written by Stephen Wroblewski

About the Author

Stephen Wroblewski is a combat veteran with a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies from Purdue University. He once joined the priesthood of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has over twenty years of experience in the ministry. He is also the author of the book The Epistemian Commentary of the Book of Isaiah.