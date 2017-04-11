Faith Lifting Inspirational Book For Your Freedom & Rest

The power of one’s faith should not be underestimated. It can get a person through trying times, making them become better in the process. Bishop Ezimah Oden’s My Power of Freedom & Rest teaches readers to strengthen their faith in Jesus Christ.

The book stems from the author’s passion to get believers free and place them in the liberty of Christ Jesus and his experiences with miraculous healings and deliverances. Based on Oden’s encounters with the spiritual supreme judge, angels, and with the power of darkness, the book lets readers realize Jesus Christ’s mercy, power and goodness toward everyone. It is a story of faith based on special knowledge inspired by the Holy Spirit to bring about freedom from sin, curses, failure, death, Satan, his agents and their works in this present world. It is a story on how to obtain one’s identity in Christ and by it excel over any life’s challenges. It is a story of victory and freedom. It is a book much recommended to be read by every Christian and non-Christians. It will rekindle your hope and restore your joy. It is a book of wisdom, encouragement and comfort. It aims to let readers build their faith, become strong in the Lord, leave their worries and know, it is not over yet; help is on the way from the Lord Jesus if they can hold on a little more and put the revealed wisdom in this book to work.

My Power of Freedom & Rest graced the BookExpo America 2017. The event was held at the Javits Center in New York City. LitFire Publishing displayed the book from May 31 to June 2.





My Power of Freedom & Rest

Now You Are Free from the Law: Inherit the Covenant Blessings

Written by Bishop Ezimah Oden

About the Author

Bishop Ezimah Oden is the author of seventeen books. The author is an accredited Abundant Life Miracles coach and has a strong passion for equipping believers and raising end-time army of the Lord. He is also an inspirational speaker and Glory intercessor.