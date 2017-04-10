Tale of Mischievous Baby Will Remind Readers of Their Childhood Mischief

Craylon Mills, author of “The Missing Pant Leg,” released “Luly Surely,” her second children’s book published by Tate Publishing in 2013. Luly Surely happens to be the title character, who is a cute, funny but mischievous baby with a little dimple on the right cheek. Her story revolves around the antics she does.



Any grown-up who will read “Luly Surely” will get to revisit their childhood and if they cannot avoid it, recall the mischiefs they were up to. They will never forget the mess they made, the countless times they climbed the cupboard or threw tantrums in public places, stole candies and cookies from the jar, or how they drove their parents mad. Grown-ups will reminisce about these memories and even share such stories to their children.



Reading “Luly Surely” to their young ones will provide parents a bonding moment of fun and learning. It will also be an opportune time to recognize their kids’ potential for greatness as exhibited by their curiosity and endless experimentation of things. Children, like Luly Surely, have bigger ideas in their mind, which often they express through their mischief.



Don’t forget to get a copy of “Luly Surely” as a gift to your kid! They’ll surely love it.



“Luly Surely”

Written by Craylon Mills

Published by Tate Publishing

Published date: May 21, 2013

Paperback price: $6.99



About the Author



Craylon Mills discovered ideas for writing children’s stories while noticing things that were happening all around her from her family and all the way back to memories of childhood. She is a professor of psychology and sociology. She holds a doctorate in psychology. Craylon lives in Kentucky with her family. She is the author of three previous children’s books, “The Missing Pant Leg” and ”Spaghetti Rainbow.”

