Yuri’s Night Celebration at Chabot Space & Science Center April 8th

Who: Yuri’s Night celebrates the 54th Anniversary of the first Manned Space Flight



What: Yuri’s Night April 8th 6PM -1AM at Chabot Space & Science Center. It’s a science event and a party at Chabot Space and Flight Center. Food, music, cocktails, pop up speakers, futuristic fashion show---all to celebrate the 54th anniversary of the first manned space flight by Yuri Gagarin in 1962. It is a global celebration that started in 2012. Cost - $11-$500 (live feed from International Space Station (ISS). Join 40 events in 21 countries and 6 continents.



Where: Yuris’s Night at Chabot Space & Science Center. 10000 Skyline Blvd. Oakland, CA 94619 (near the Claremont hotel, off of Highway 24). Plenty of free parking. (21+ only) For families with young children, check out the website for events during the day on April 8th at Chabot Space & Science Center. The event will raise funds for the Chabot Space & Science Center and TouchSpace.



When: April 8, 2017 6PM-1AM



Why: To commemorate the first manned space flight in 1962 by Yuri Gargarin, who said: “Circling the Earth in the orbital spaceship, I marveled at the beauty of our planet. People of the World! Let us safeguard and enhance this beauty --- not destroy it!” The San Francisco Bay Area is fast becoming a burgeoning space launch technology region. There are at least six Silicon Valley companies working with NASA and Lockheed to help advance space flight and exploration by utilizing the talents of local Bay Area tech entrepreneurs. Space industry networking event – for technology and science enthusiasts who are interested in “exploring” career opportunities in the space industry. Space exploration has gained even more interest with the recent success of hit shows like MARS, Arrival and Cosmos and visionaries guiding the next phase of the space industry: Elon Musk of SpaceX and Richard Branson of Virgin Galactic. Space tourism may begin next year in 2018. This is a unique opportunity to learn more and have fun! Purchase Tickets Here!



Visuals: Astronauts, Women of Science, Tech, Leaders in Space Flight and Education (STEM), futuristic fashion show, Space “characters” walking through the event. Space Exploration lectures and viewings with telescopes. DJs, futuristic dancers, Star Wars Storm Troopers, Halo SPARTANs, LED art.



Potential Interviews: TouchSpace Founder, space tourist and Yuri’s Night Bay Area Director Marcia Fiamengo, fashion designers Anouk Wipprect and Kirstin Neidlinger, live electronica band Hight Vision Odyssy, future astronauts, representatives from NASA, JPL and Worldview, Caltech Solar System Ambassaodors, Representatives from local space exploration companies (Made in Space and PlantetLabs).







