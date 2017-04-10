Modern Children’s Story Inspired by Children’s Games

There are children’s stories, TV shows, and motion pictures inspired by fictional characters, video games, and even certain real-life events. But rarely is a children’s story that is inspired from children’s games, and “The Mystery of the Big Booger” is a remarkable exception.



“The Mystery of the Big Booger,” written by David Michael Litwack, is a juvenile fiction story told in the first person point-of-view by Mapetite, a six-year old girl who is big sister to a pair of four-year old twin brothers, namely Simon and Schuster. Together they raise a small dinosaur-like creature, which the twins named ‘Dino’.



The story revolves around their escape from home and their adventure deep into the woods to meet Big Booger, a mysterious creature who lives in a cave. Their mother warns them not to go into the woods and avoid the Nose Cave in Nose Mountain, where the Big Booger lives. There’s no stopping the children and their pet from setting off on an adventure that is close to home.



The readers have yet to learn from Litwack the games that inspired him to write “The Mystery of the Big Booger,” but whether they get to know it or not does not matter. It’s the story and the experience one gets from reading this story.



What readers have is a one-of-a-kind story that everyone can enjoy, regardless of age. Children will love to point at the pictures as they read while the grown-ups will appreciate the humorous wit. This is a children’s story book for these times.







“The Mystery of the Big Booger”

Written by David Michael Litwack

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date: November 23, 2015

Paperback price: $16.99



About the Author



David Michael Litwack, Ph.D. read lots of stories as a child. He reads stories to his children and grandchildren. He has travelled the world, but is not sure he has ever really grown up. He has a passion for books about children and for children and about words.

