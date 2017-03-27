Unusual Yet Fun Modern Children’s Story Extols Obedience to Parents

Many grown-ups love to relive childhood memories of adventures spurred on by their mischief. The adventure would later be followed by a spanking or grounding from mom or dad – such a small price to pay for disobedience. But of course, no parents’ commands can stop the tykes as they set off on an adventure, as evident in the modern children’s book “The Mystery of the Big Booger.”



Written by David Michael Litwack, Ph.D., “The Mystery of the Big Booger” is inspired from the games played by the author’s grandchildren. The story is told in the first-person narrative of Mapetite, the six-year old girl in a family of five. She is sister to Simon and Schuster, four-year old twins who stay in their pajamas all day and finish each other’s sentences. They have a pet named Dino, a small dinosaur-like creature hatched from an egg.



Their adventure begins one day when the kids and their exotic pet escape into the woods to try to meet Big Booger, a creature that inhabits the woods and lives in a cave. Their mother warns them not to go into the woods. The twins, wanting to know what the Big Booger looks like, drag Mapetite and Dino into an adventure that imparts a lesson on obedience.



What will become of the kids and their pet as they venture deep into the woods? What does the Big Booger look like? What awaits them when they return home? Buy your copy of “The Mystery of the Big Booger” to find out.



“The Mystery of the Big Booger”

Written by David Michael Litwack

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date: November 23, 2015

Paperback price: $16.99



About the Author



David Michael Litwack, Ph.D. read lots of stories as a child. He reads stories to his children and grandchildren. He has traveled the world, but is not sure he has ever really grown up. He has a passion for books about children and for children and about words.