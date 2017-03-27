Latino Children’s Book Bravely Tackles the Tough Subject of Cancer

More and more children now witness the horrors of death. For them, nothing is more painful than witnessing the death of beloved family members. In the Latino children’s book “My Abuela is Sick,” the main character sees her world turn upside down when she learns her grandmother suffers from cancer.



Most children’s book authors would steer clear of the subject of cancer or death, in general, when writing literature for kids. Not for rising author Jennifer Bisignano, who saw it as impetus for writing this heart-touching story. Bisignano looks for a better way to (help adults) explain cancer – and the painful reality of losing someone to the dreaded disease – to children. By writing “My Abuela is Sick,” she hopes to achieve this objective.



A finalist at the International Latino Book Awards, the revolutionary yet inspiring “My Abuela is Sick” is a league of its own at the upcoming 2017 Bologna Children’s Book Fair, which will be held on April 3-6, 2017.



“My Abuela is Sick” (English and Spanish Edition)

Written by Jennifer Bisignano

Published by Laredo Publishing Co (1793)

Published date: April 16, 2016

Paperback price: $16.95



About the Author



Jennifer Bisignano was born in Trenton, New Jersey and grew up running through fire hydrants, climbing trees and chasing ice cream trucks. When most children were playing house, Jennifer was playing school. She would have her bears lined up and serve them milk and cookies. Jennifer Bisignano earned an Associate Degree in Child Development, a Bachelor’s Degree in Child Studies and a Master’s Degree in Early Childhood. She lives in Maryland with her husband who builds simulators, two dogs, and a guinea pig named Kenny. Jennifer likes children and encourages them to follow their dreams. She dreams to open a small school one day and let every child experience a great childhood.