Bombardier Receives EASA Certification for Ka-band High-speed Internet Retrofit on Global Aircraft

Bombardier Business Aircraft announced today that its Ka-band high-speed internet system, the industry’s fastest in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity worldwide* available today, was certified by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for retrofit on all Bombardier Global aircraft models.

The Ka-band high-speed internet system lets passengers on board Global aircraft browse the internet, stream online media or stage a videoconference as quickly and as effortlessly as they would in their home or office. Certification by EASA represents another important milestone in positioning the Global aircraft as the leading choice for business travelers around the world. With its impressive performance characteristics and advanced wing design providing a smooth ride, Bombardier’s Global family of aircraft hold the Aspen to London City speed record** and can operate in and out of certain challenging airports, all while keeping passengers connected.

Bombardier’s Ka-band is offered as an option on new Global aircraft or as an upgrade on all in-service Global aircraft models at the company’s extensive network of service centres.

“We are dedicated to setting new standards in customer care and maximizing customers’ cabin experience,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Experience. “Ka-band is the latest example of Bombardier bringing brand new technologies, something that you would have found only for installation in forward-fit aircraft in the past, back to its fleet.”

As the Bombardier Business Aircraft fleet continues to grow, so does its award-winning service centre network with additional Customer Response Team trucks in the U.S., and new service center facilities in Tianjin, China and Biggin Hill, London. The network is equipped to support Learjet, Challenger and Global business aircraft and is connected to Bombardier Business Aircraft’s 24/7 Customer Response Centre and world-class Customer Support Team.

European customers can benefit from the service centre network’s comprehensive capabilities and flexibility, as well as on-site parts inventory and engineering support. They can also maximize their maintenance event to complete additional work during the downtime, such as paint, installation of in-flight internet connectivity, avionics upgrades or interior refurbishment.

Global aircraft: By combining expert engineering and superior craftsmanship, every detail on the Global family of aircraft has been meticulously designed to deliver an exceptional private jet experience. Offering more cabin volume and floor space than any other aircraft in its class, Global 5000 and Global 6000 aircraft are nearly a foot wider (30 cm) than their nearest competitors and offer a smooth ride with maximum comfort. With more than 750 Global aircraft delivered since 2000, no other business jet provides a smooth ride while combining high-speed range capability and mission flexibility.

