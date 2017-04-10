Poet Uses Animals as Subjects to Teach Children about Poetry

Parents use alphabet animals to teach their children the ABC’s, and they even use the alphabets to help their children learn about animals from A to Z. Teachers read the fables to schoolchildren to teach them the right values in life. Elementary school teacher Marjorie L. Snater combines both animals and the art of rhyme to share with children the wealth of imagination in poetry.



Snater’s collection of verses, titled Our Funny Funny Friends (Xlibris, 2010), is the realization of a worthy goal. The verses will reveal both beauty and power of words, with each verse being complemented by a spectacular illustration. At the same time, children will be enthralled by the unique and funny characteristics of animals depicted in the book. That’s what the illustrations are for.



The book will do more for children than just teach them poetry. Any deep-thinking kid will realize that while the illustrations captivate him/her, it’s the verses that stand out. As he or she is being blown away by artistic poetry, the child learns to appreciate the beauty of creation, especially animals. Soon he or she looks into the world through the eyes of creativity and of respect for creation.



Our Funny Funny Friends is a splendid collection of kids’ poems. No parent, child or teacher should miss this out. The collection was one of the many titles featured at the recently concluded 2017 Bologna Children’s Book Fair.



Our Funny Funny Friends

Written by Marjorie L. Snater

Published by Xlibris

Published date: April 28, 2010

Paperback price: $31.99



About the Author:



Poetry has always been a part of Majorie L. Snater’s life. Her love of verse since childhood helped her enjoy a make-believe world and develop a keen imagination. A Child’s Garden of Verses by R. L. Stevenson is her favourite poetry book. Growing up on a farm, she travelled the world in her imagination, especially during lonely winter nights, being immersed in the people and places she discovered in the many books she read, thus awakening her imagination. Teaching elementary students gave her the opportunity to share with them the wealth of imagination in poetry. She wanted to pass a gift of imagination along to her students. In Our Funny Funny Friends, Snater strived to develop a humorous, nonsensical style to enable a child to envision happening quite beyond their daily routine.