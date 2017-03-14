Semtech Power Management Platforms for Wireless Charging, IoT and Automotive Applications to be Showcased at APEC 2017

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, today announced it will showcase its diverse power management platform at the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) in Tampa, Florida on March 26-30 in booth #1525.

Semtech will demonstrate its latest innovations in power management, including the LinkCharge™ wireless charging platform, Neo-Iso™ isolated power switches for Internet of Things (IoT) and smart applications, and WLED backlight solutions for automotive infotainment systems. Other demonstrations include general power management and high-reliability solutions for telecommunications and industrial equipment, portable devices, computers, and networks.

“Our diverse portfolio of differentiated product platforms provides reliable power management for today’s cutting edge technology in the communications, high-end consumer, industrial and enterprise computing end markets,” said Ken Moore, Vice President of Marketing for Semtech’s Power and High-Reliability Products Group. “We are excited to showcase our various power products that enable scalable power levels, next-generation technology such as the Internet of Things, and enhanced features demanded by today’s latest electronics.”

Resources

About Semtech Power Management Products

Semtech provides greener, smarter and smaller power management products that control, alter, regulate and condition power within today’s most cutting-edge electronics. Depending on the application, product platforms feature highly integrated functionality, low power, small form factor, and high efficiency for products in the communications, high-end consumer, industrial, and enterprise computing markets. For more information, visit www.semtech.com/power-management/.

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “will,” “designed to,” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech and the Semtech logo are registered trademarks or service marks, and LinkCharge and Neo-Iso are trademarks or service marks, of Semtech Corporation and/or its affiliates. SMTC-P