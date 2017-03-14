Agilent Technologies Receives 2017 Scientists’ Choice Award for Best Webinar Series

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) has received a 2017 Scientists’ Choice Award — Best Webinar Series of the Year — for its Biopharmaceuticals Webinar Series titled Solutions in Biopharmaceutical Discovery and Development, which ran for 10 episodes over the course of 2016. The award recognizes excellence in online scientific communication.

SelectScience announced the winners of the 2017 Scientists’ Choice Awards during a special ceremony held on March 7 at the Pittcon 2017 International Conference and Expo in Chicago, IL.

“We were delighted to present Agilent Technologies with the 2017 Scientists’ Choice Award for Best Webinar Series of the Year, for its biopharmaceuticals webinar series: Solutions in Biopharmaceutical Discovery and Development,” said the SelectScience editors. “You’ve won the award for generating the highest level of scientist-audience engagement, demonstrating that your educational content is vital to the industry and that you understand that webinars are a key communication tool that scientists need.”

“We are especially gratified to receive this award,” said Tiffani Manolis, Agilent’s global pharma segment marketing manager. “It speaks to our commitment to engage with scientists on the challenges that matter most to them, and tells us that they value the content we share with them.”

The 10- session series includes the following webinars:

Rapidly Characterize Antibody-Drug Conjugates and Derive Drug-to-Antibody

Ratios Using LC/MS.

Ratios Using LC/MS. Biosimilars Workflow: Biocolumns.

Three-Part Series: Technology Accelerating Biopharma: Analytical Workflow Solutions.

Online 2D-LC Analysis of Complex N-Glycans in Biopharmaceuticals.

Enhancing the Mass Spectrometry Characterization of Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs).

New Advances in Biotherapeutic Aggregate and Charge Variant Analysis.

Faster Aggregation Method Development with Cutting Edge LC Technology.

Rapid, Powerful Technologies to Address Peptide Mapping Challenges

— A Comprehensive Workflow Solution from Sample to Answer.

