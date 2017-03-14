Computacenter and IBM on Big Data Management and Security Under the GDPR

The European General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, is scheduled to come into effect in May 2018. Under this new legislation, organisations will become responsible for complying with a new set of requirements for ensuring the security of their data. What this means is not only big data security, but also big data management, as organisations will need to access, understand, manage, and control the data within their grasp. The GDPR legislation points to vast implications for both organisations and customers because data privacy compliance affects everyone.



We live in an age and economy where big data is the currency by which we function digitally. Thus the proper protection of that data holds significant value for businesses, as well as for the individuals to whom it belongs. Computacenter, working in concert with IBM, understands the vital importance of data protection compliance, which amounts to GDPR compliance, for the purpose of shielding data from hackers, as well as for the added benefit of enhancing operational efficiency and agility of the organisation. As Computacenter sees it, The European General Data Protection Regulation isn’t just another roadblock to technological progress; it’s actually an opportunity for business leaders to embrace data privacy compliance as a way to approach not just security, but also data organisation and management and to sharpen the company’s overall performance and urge it into the future.



IBM Governance, Regulatory, and Legal Consultant, Greg Campbell states, “You need be able to access the data and report on it quickly and reliably. You need to know your data and where it resides. That takes operational methodologies that are streamlined and reliable. Putting those in place has the potential to improve the efficiency of your organisation, enabling you to deploy processes and technology that can help to make you more productive. You will have taken important steps towards knowing your organisation’s data better, and with proper implementation, it will be more agile.” Thus business leaders are encouraged to treat the requirements that come with the GDPR as a chance to streamline and develop better strategies that will put their organisations at the vanguard of technological advancement. It’s not just about doing the right thing by complying; it’s about garnering trust and mutual respect amongst customers and employees, which will inevitably raise the share value of the company.



Why GDPR? Because it’s come in May 2018 whether we like it or not. Computacenter is Europe’s leading provider of IT infrastructure services that enable users and their businesses and is there to help you every step along the way. Now is the time to embrace the changes that will come with data compliance and focus on the benefits and positive outcomes your business will see if you approach data security and protection from the standpoint of not just a duty to those whose data you hold, but also as a chance to further enrich and advance the technological capabilities that are within your business’s reach.



