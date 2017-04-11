Author Calls for Justice during BookExpo America 2017

The Dark Secrets of Woodruff County chronicles the story of Kent Handy and his search for justice. In the 1980s, five innocent African American children were murdered by the Ku Klux Klan. In his book, he exposes how the Klan, together with some public officers, the pathologist, and the fire marshal conspired to cover up the murders.

Losing someone is always hard, but losing them to prejudice and injustice is beyond unacceptable. In his book, The Dark Secrets of Woodruff County, author Kent Handy delivers an eye-opening true story about the brutality of the Ku Klux Klan and the public officials that protect them.

The Dark Secrets of Woodruff County chronicles the story of Kent Handy and his search for justice. In the 1980s, five innocent African American children were murdered by the Ku Klux Klan. In his book, he exposes how the Klan, together with some public officers, the pathologist, and the fire marshal conspired to cover up the murders.

In 2014, after over thirty years of searching for justice and closure, Kent Handy was able to persuade some of the residents of Woodruff County to testify before the law about the horrific incident.

The Dark Secrets of Woodruff County was featured at Litfire’s booth during BookExpo America 2017, held from May 31 to June 2. Book copies are available at major online retailers.





The Dark Secrets of Woodruff County

Written by Kent Handy

Paperback | $15.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Kent Handy served in the Arkansas National Guard for six years. He moved to Rochester and worked in Xerox Company. In 2005, Kent created his own record label, Authority Records. Despite its success, he decided to leave the music business and started to write his book, The Dark Secrets of Woodruff County.



More information about the author and his work is available on his website at www.kenthandy.com.