Author Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane through Letters

Sending heartfelt letters to loved ones was a common form of communication back in the 1940s. Dr. Richard Leighton was one of those individuals who employed such a method, as reflected in Dear Folks: A Memoir from 500 Letters.

The heartwarming book stems from the five hundred letters he sent to his parents from the 1940s to the mid-1980s. It contains the realizations the author has gathered throughout the years, from his childhood down to becoming a professional adult. The memoir aims to inspire and motivate readers through its lessons.

“I was inspired to write the book when I received these rediscovered letters and I realized that they described people and events I had long forgotten. I felt that many of those experiences had guided my personal and professional development,” says the author.

Dear Folks: A Memoir from 500 Letters was showcased at the BookExpo America 2017. It was held at the Javis Center in New York City. LitFire Publishing displayed the book from May 31 to June 2.





Dear Folks: A Memoir from 500 Letters

Written by Richard Leighton, MD, ScD

About the Author

Dr. Richard Leighton obtained his medical degree from the University of Maryland. He was a US Navy lieutenant and a flight surgeon for Airborne Early Warning Squadron One back in the 1950s. He completed a residency in internal medicine and specialty training in cardiology at Ohio State University. He was Chief of Cardiology and subsequently Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the medical school at Medical College of Ohio at Toledo.

The author is the current chairman of the Institutional Review Board at the Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia and a Professor of Medicine at Mercer University’s Savannah campus.