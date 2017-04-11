Award-Winning Fiction Novel Portrays One Man’s Journey to Promote The Second Coming of Jesus Christ

“I really enjoyed this book. Mr. Novak is obviously a very intelligent man and it comes across predominantly in his writing. He also has Ray’s character struggle with daily moral questions with Jesus and I have to say, I was pretty impressed. I think I grew a little bit in my own faith reading this book,”

The celebration of reading in all its forms takes place in New York during BookExpo America, May 31 to June 2, 2017. This year’s BookExpo features a unique story approach from successful ad and marketing executive, Rick Novak, called Come Again. The book measures a man’s conviction and courage to fulfill an open-ended promise to do God’s will in return for saving the life of his daughter. God’s request? Promote the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.

Ray Cass, the protagonist, faces overwhelming opposition from all directions and the threat of death from the emerging anti-Christ. A timeless, yet contemporary Jesus inspires Ray to rekindle his moribund faith. Novak employs his years of experience in advertising to provide readers with an interesting twist and provides a taut, twisted thrill ride that takes him from his glamorous world of slick messaging to creating a communications package for the most important marketing campaign in history.

“I really enjoyed this book. Mr. Novak is obviously a very intelligent man and it comes across predominantly in his writing. He also has Ray’s character struggle with daily moral questions with Jesus and I have to say, I was pretty impressed. I think I grew a little bit in my own faith reading this book,” commends Colleen via Goodreads.

Buy a copy of Come Again today and become part of a great quest. A digital version of the book is available in selected online bookstores. Print copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, iBooks, and other online retailers.



Come Again

Written by Rick Novak

Kindle | $4.99

Paperback | $14.99



About the Author

Rick Novak enjoys a highly successful career in advertising and promotion. He has been a creative executive and held senior positions at several agencies and Fortune 500 companies. He spent 10 years as National Promotion Manager for Playboy. He is now a marketing consultant, living in Chicago, and is the father of three.

To learn more about Rick and his work, visit www.ricknovakauthor.com.