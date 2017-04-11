Award-Winning Artists Teach Readers to Find Beauty in Simple Things

The power couple employ their craft in writing and drawing in another masterpiece The Princess and the Butterfly that portrays the adventure of Princess Jewel of Liberta, who nearly has everything except freedom, as she seeks to experience life outside the fortresses of the castle.

Multitalented author and artist Yvonne Simia and her husband, Gene Simia, enchant the younger generation of book readers at the recent Paris Book Fair 2017. The event featured their book The Princess and the Butterfly that gave encouragement for thousands of enthusiasts all over the globe to make a difference in life.

The power couple employ their craft in writing and drawing in another masterpiece The Princess and the Butterfly that portrays the adventure of Princess Jewel of Liberta, who nearly has everything except freedom, as she seeks to experience life outside the fortresses of the castle. An educational and healthy treat for the young minds, the book suggests readers to enjoy the simple things life can offer.

The couple have been in the art industry for a number of years—Yvonne as a designer, book illustrator, muralist, clothes designer, fabric designer, and an artist; and Gene as a professional writer and artist himself. Their storybook is an inspiration for all of the readers who love art and good stories.

Find out how one princess chooses freedom over material things. The Princess and the Butterfly is now available for purchase in selected bookstores.





The Princess and the Butterfly: Story Book

Written by Yvonne Simia

Edited by Gene Simia

Kindle | $2.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Yvonne Simia is an author of several books for young adults. She has also published children’s books, including The Princess series. Gene Simia, Yvonne’s husband, helped in writing and editing The Princess and the Butterfly. Gene also authored Punny Papers, a collection of comical books.