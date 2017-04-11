The Best of Summer: A Tale of Idyllic Days under the Summer Sun

Readers will enjoy Wilhelmina’s and Joshuah’s tales of exploring seemingly magical woods, meeting various animals, and going on adventures. Filled with enchantment and innocent wonders, Once upon a Summer III will remind readers of idyllic summer days and evoke a gentle longing for the past.

Wilhelmina Tuckerman’s summer adventures continue in Marjorie Worster Thibodeau’s third book in the Once upon a Summer series. Once upon a Summer: Penobscot Boy narrates Wilhelmina’s idyllic summer in the year 1900.

In Once upon a Summer III, Wilhelmina and her family goes back to their home in Mount Desert Island, Maine, for the summer. For Wilhelmina, the summer becomes extra special as she prepares to marry her fiancé, Captain Joshuah Love. While waiting for their wedding day, the two spend countless hours reminiscing stories from their childhood.

Readers will enjoy Wilhelmina’s and Joshuah’s tales of exploring seemingly magical woods, meeting various animals, and going on adventures. Filled with enchantment and innocent wonders, Once upon a Summer III will remind readers of idyllic summer days and evoke a gentle longing for the past.

The book was featured in the 2017 Paris Book Fair, from March 24–27 at the Porte de Versailles, Paris, France.



Once upon a Summer III: Penobscot Boy

Written by Marjorie Worster Thibodeau

Paperback | $9.99

Kindle | $5.99



Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Marjorie Worster Thibodeau is passionate about bird watching, flower gardening, and writing children’s stories and poetry. She also enjoys baking a range of desserts and goodies. She is the author of the Once upon a Summer series. Some of the stories in her books are inspired by the tales her husband, Stuart, had shared with her.

More information about Marjorie and her works is available at www.marjorieworsterthibodeaubooks.com.

