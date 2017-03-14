Nationally Recognized Interior Design Company, Lita Dirks & Co., Hires Purchasing Agent, Stefan Rodriguez

We are so thrilled to have Stefan join our team” says Lita Dirks, owner of Lita Dirks & Co. “His knowledge and eagerness benefit our purchasing department, as well as leads to seamless and successful installations.”

Denver-based interior design and model merchandising firm, Lita Dirks & Co., recently welcomed Stefan Rodriguez as the newest addition to its experienced staff.

Rodriguez joins Lita Dirks & Co. fresh from earning a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with a Minor in Digital Journalism and Technical Communication from Colorado State University. His enthusiasm and youthful perspective brings a positive drive to the company’s project purchasing, coordination and management.

“This is the perfect opportunity and environment for me to apply my creative and logistical learnings,” states Rodriguez. “I’m extremely excited to facilitate a smooth purchasing process to both our clients and Lita Dirks & Co.” he adds. “We are so thrilled to have Stefan join our team” says Lita Dirks, owner of Lita Dirks & Co. “his knowledge and eagerness benefit our purchasing department, as well as leads to seamless and successful installations.”

Lita Dirks & Co., is one of the nation’s most versatile and awarded interior design and model merchandising companies. Lita Dirks & her experienced staff have designed model homes, clubhouses and sales and design centers for large and small companies for more than 20 years. Comprised of NCIDQ certified designers, the firm brings superior value and cost-effective designs to their clients. Located in Greenwood Village, CO, Lita Dirks & Co. creates designs throughout the country. More information on the company can be found at www.litadirks.com.

