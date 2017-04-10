Modern Children’s Story Emphasizes Quality Family Mealtime

A lot of children’s stories deal with family time; some of them deal with food and food items, as in The Gingerbread Man. A very few will revolve around both themes, and it so happens that “Spaghetti Rainbow,” written by Craylon Mills, is one of those very few children’s stories.



“Spaghetti Rainbow,” as told in the first-person point of view, starts with the main character, a young boy, who is on his way to his aunt’s house one “special day” for supper. The aunt is making spaghetti, the young boy said. A wonderful supper it is as he and his aunt “discover how a spaghetti rainbow makes spaghetti smiles into wonderful memories.” For him, it was “an everlasting memory of joy”.



It is a known fact that food can bring people together. For that, mealtimes, especially supper, should bring family members together, no matter what the occasion or holiday is or if there is. It is a better way to appreciate food and love the people in our lives. As we eat to give our body nourishment, we also do so to strengthen our ties with people who are special to us.



“Spaghetti Rainbow”

Written by Craylon Mills

Published by Tate Publishing

Published date: July 19, 2016

Paperback price: $6.99



About the Author



Craylon Mills discovered ideas for writing children’s stories while noticing things that were happening all around her from her family and all the way back to memories of childhood. She is a professor of psychology and sociology. She holds a doctorate in psychology. Craylon lives in Kentucky with her family. She is the author of two previous children’s books, “The Missing Pant Leg” and “Luly Surely.”