Modern Children’s Story Inspired by Spaghetti

Spaghetti is a universal dish and a well-known food item. Cultures have their unique ways of preparing and cooking spaghetti. No matter how they are cooked and served or what ingredients are used, spaghetti is best enjoyed with loved around the table in a special occasion. This serves as a backdrop for the children’s story “Spaghetti Rainbow,” written by Craylon Mills.



Told in the first-person point of view, “Spaghetti Rainbow” is a thought-provoking children’s story that focuses on food and family occasion. The story revolves around a young boy who was invited by his aunt for supper, where the latter will serve spaghetti. What follows then is a wonderful story – or journey – between nephew and aunt in discovering “how a spaghetti rainbow makes spaghetti smiles into wonderful memories.”



Rarely is a story, much less a children’s story, that uses spaghetti as a backdrop. Anyone who reads “Spaghetti Rainbow” will wish family mealtime would be as fun and meaningful as the one in the book.



“Spaghetti Rainbow” is one of the many children’s books that will appear in the 2017 Bologna Children’s Book Fair. The international book fair will run from April 3 to 6, 2017. Grab your copy of the book at the event!



“Spaghetti Rainbow”

Written by Craylon Mills

Published by Tate Publishing

Published date: July 19, 2016

Paperback price: $6.99



About the Author



Craylon Mills discovered ideas for writing children’s stories while noticing things that were happening all around her from her family and all the way back to memories of childhood. She is a professor of psychology and sociology. She holds a doctorate in psychology. Craylon lives in Kentucky with her family. She is the author of two previous children’s books, “The Missing Pant Leg” and “Luly Surely.”