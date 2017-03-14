Smart Bottle Mobile Hydration Gadget Debuts at International Home and Housewares Show (IHA) in Chicago March 18th – 21st 2017

“We’re very proud to launch eightcups in the US at the International Home and Housewares show in Chicago,” said Daniel Joo, the company’s founder, inventor and designer of the product.

Health, lifestyle and fitness devotees can now monitor their intake of water with eightcups, the smart bottle hydration gadget.

eightcups calculates a recommended daily water intake based upon the users’ weight, activity level and other factors, then it reminds users to drink with a personalized LED alarm. It accurately measures how much users drink each time and adjusts the timing and frequency of LED reminders so users can spread out their recommended daily intake evenly.

The health benefits of maintaining hydration have long been known and include: weight loss, weight management, better food absorption and digestion, clearer more youthful looking skin and better immune function and overall health.

eightcups is launching at the International Home and Housewares Show in Chicago, March 18-21st. The product is available in two colors: white or black and has a free downloadable App from Apple iTunes or Google Play Stores. The sleek high tech design looks great on a desk or as an accessory to workout, casual or office attire. eightcups retails for $129.95 MSRP but is offering a special IHA show offer for $99.95. Visit: South Hall, Booth # 3085.

“We’re very proud to launch eightcups in the US at the International Home and Housewares show in Chicago,” said Daniel Joo, the company’s founder, inventor and designer of the product. eightcups has received it’s initial funding from Samsung and is a recent graduate of igniteXL, a Silicon Valley based accelerator and seed fund supporting Korean entrepreneurs to expand into global markets.



About eightcups

eightcups is a smart bottle mobile hydration gadget helps users optimize water intake and sends alerts when it is time to drink. The product is available in two colors: white or black. The sleek high tech design looks great on a desk or as an accessory to workout, casual or office attire. If you are monitoring your exercise you need to be monitoring your water intake and stay hydrated. This is easily done with eightcups.

CalReps is the distributor for eightcups in North America and the product is available at both calreps.us and amazon.com. Limited sales samples are available through CalReps.us.

Visit: 8cups.me



Specific features include a Smart Alarm, Analysis, Wash Mode and Wireless Charging.

*Images, demonstrations, media product samples and media interviews are available upon request.



