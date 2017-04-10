Modern Children’s Story Lights up a Hidden Tale on Humility

Anyone who has already read “Benedict and the Magic Chameleon” will know that the book belongs neither to superhero fiction nor fairy-tale fantasy. Nevertheless, it is a captivating children’s story that imparts an important, albeit hidden, lesson in humility.



Benedict, the title character, received the ability to change the color of his eyes after he was spat upon by a chameleon he came across while chasing after a butterfly. What followed is a life-changing episode of sorts, something which requires the guidance of or unsolicited advice from a village elder or sage. In Benedict’s case, the soothsayer fulfilled that role. He did a good job telling the youngster not to reveal – or else boast – about his newfound ability or else he loses it.



What impact does the soothsayer’s advice have on Benedict as he learns how to live with his special ability? Get to know it by getting yourself a copy of “Benedict and the Magic Chameleon.”





“Benedict and the Magic Chameleon”

Written by: Ovid Singh

Published by: Authorhouse

Publishing date: April 21, 2016

Paperback price: $20.99



About the Author:



David Omondi is a native of Kenya who came to America at the beginning of the millennium. Born in the later 1960s, David was inspired by storytelling and folklore from his grandmother and mother while young. So many stories have been passed down through generations, yet some remain untold. David grew up in the village where he came across a lot of creepy living things and animals in the habitat. He had observed the chameleon quietly, where it moved, ate, mate, and the way it camouflaged when its space was invaded. The book “Benedict and the Magic Chameleon” is the first publication among other series depicting the little boy’s curiosity that turned his naivety into brilliancy. Benedict, after encountering a chameleon, has been endowed with the ability to see what other normal people could not see. As long as the boy did not reveal his powers, the spell stayed with him.