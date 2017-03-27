Modern Children’s Story Bears Resemblance to Spider-Man’s Origin Story

A superhero with the ability of a chameleon has yet to hit comic book stores and cinema halls. But at least a children’s book features a similar character. In “Benedict and the Magic Chameleon,” the character is no superhero but an African boy who lives in a village.



The story of how Benedict, the title character, obtained the abilities of a chameleon is similar to that of Peter Parker, also known as Spider-Man. Benedict was chasing after a butterfly that went outside a homestead when he accidentally came across a chameleon. The reptile, thinking that Benedict is going to harm him, spat into the boy’s eyes. This culminates into Benedict’s temporary blindness and skin rashes and after recovery, the chameleon’s ability to change color – but only in the eyes.



Benedict mirrors Peter in the way they obtained their special abilities. They never wanted them in the first place but accidents changed everything for them. As such they had to live and make the most out of their extraordinary abilities.



“Benedict and the Magic Chameleon” is no superhero adventure tale. It is a heroic story of a boy who learns how to deal with his newfound ability. This is a captivating story that children should look forward to at the upcoming 2017 Bologna Children’s Book Fair on April 3-6, 2017.



“Benedict and the Magic Chameleon”

Written by: Ovid Singh

Published by: Authorhouse

Publishing date: April 21, 2016

Paperback price: $20.99



About the Author:



David Omondi is a native of Kenya who came to America at the beginning of the millennium. Born in the later 1960s, David was inspired by storytelling and folklore from his grandmother and mother while young. So many stories have been passed down through generations, yet some remain untold. David grew up in the village where he came across a lot of creepy living things and animals in the habitat. He had observed the chameleon quietly, where it moved, ate, mate, and the way it camouflaged when its space was invaded. The book “Benedict and the Magic Chameleon” is the first publication among other series depicting the little boy’s curiosity that turned his naivety into brilliancy. Benedict, after encountering a chameleon, has been endowed with the ability to see what other normal people could not see. As long as the boy did not reveal his powers, the spell stayed with him.