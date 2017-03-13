Come Hear Leaders in Conversational Interfaces from Slack, Google, NBC and More Discuss the Future of Chatbots at the SuperBot Conference, Presented by Dashbot

Dashbot, the biggest conversational interface analytics platform, today announces SuperBot: the company’s first event focused on sharing best practices of conversational interfaces through real stories, expert insight and decades of industry experience.

SuperBot brings together developers, entrepreneurs and technologists looking to understand more about what it takes to build a compelling conversational interface, both text and voice-based. The conference will address topics like acquiring and monetizing users, improving engagement, and the proper use of analytics and data.

The event follows in a single track format with panels featuring the people and companies who are defining this technology and making it real. Dashbot has assembled a lineup of top directors, CEOs and experts in the field to share their knowledge at the event, and include:

Vera Tzoneva, Global Product Partnerships, Google Assistant

Amir Shevat, Director Developer Relations, Slack

Courtney Nelson, Associate, Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments

Andrew Pinzler, Head of Innovation Labs, NBC’s TODAY Show

Michael Ludden, Program Director of IBM Watson Developer Labs

“From bots built on Slack and Facebook Messenger to voice apps built on Google Home or Amazon Alexa, people are increasingly using bots in their lives,” explained Arte Merritt, CEO and cofounder of Dashbot. “The inaugural SuperBot is all about sharing what’s working and what’s not so we can create truly compelling user experiences.”

At the event, the winners of the Samsung-sponsored hackathon from the week before will also demo their voice-apps. Developers interested in entering the hackathon and demoing at SuperBot should visit superbotconf.com

What: Dashbot Presents: The SuperBot Conference

Where: 132 Hawthorne Street, San Francisco, CA 94107

Date and Time: May 9th, 2017 from 9am-5pm

Event Link: superbotconf.com

About Dashbot:

Dashbot is a cross-platform conversational analytics platform that has native support for conversational apps built on Amazon Alexa, Kik, Facebook Messenger, Slack, Google Home, Allo and Google Assistant.

In addition to traditional metrics like retention and engagement, Dashbot provides bot-specific processing and metrics like conversational analytics, sentiment analysis, and AI response effectiveness. It also provides tools to take action on this key data, like its Live Person Takeover of chat sessions and Push Notifications for re-engagement.

Dashbot was founded by serial entrepreneurs Arte Merritt, who founded the mobile analytics platform Motally (Nokia), Jesse Hull, who co-founded Mesmo (GSN), and Dennis Yang, who co-founded Bureau of Trade (Ebay).

For more information, visit www.dashbot.io

