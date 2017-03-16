Dates Announced: The Elizabeth Hospice Hosts Camp Erin San Diego July 28-30, 2017

Local San Diego youth coping with loss have been able to find support and comfort at Camp Erin® San Diego, an overnight weekend camp at no charge, hosted by the Center for Compassionate Care of The Elizabeth Hospice in partnership with The Moyer Foundation. This weekend summer camp is open to children and teens ages 6 to 17 who are grieving from the death of someone close to them.



New camp location for 2017. This year’s camp will be held July 28-30, 2017 in Forest Falls, CA. Forest Falls is located in the mountains above San Bernardino Valley, a 30 minute drive from the Interstate 10/Interstate 215 interchange. This free camp experience combines traditional, high-energy camp activities with grief support and education.



Camp Erin San Diego is now accepting applications for campers for the July 2017 camp. More information is available at https://elizabethhospice.org/services/counseling/camp-erin-san-diego, email camperin@ehospice.org or by calling (800) 797-2050. Transportation is available. Volunteers are also needed.



One of the recent Camp Erin San Diego participants explains, “Camp Erin helped me find friends and people I can relate to who know how I feel and it’s helpful to have that. I have found friends that understand one of the deepest parts of me and of my life, and that is really helpful.” -14 year old, male



“Camp Erin San Diego attendees will discover the treasure of peer support and learn healthy outlets and strategies that they can take home,” said Jan Jones, president and CEO of The Elizabeth Hospice.



Camp Erin San Diego is part of the largest national network of bereavement camps in the country established by The Moyer Foundation; a non-profit organization founded by MLB pitcher, Jamie Moyer and his wife, Karen. The Foundation’s mission is to provide comfort, hope and healing to children and families affected by grief and family addiction.

About The Elizabeth Hospice

The Elizabeth Hospice (http://elizabethhospice.org) is the region’s most experienced and largest nonprofit hospice and palliative care provider of medical, emotional and spiritual support to the seriously ill and their families in San Diego and the Inland Empire. Since 1978, The Elizabeth Hospice has touched the lives of more than 95,000 patients and families in the communities we serve, regardless of their ability to pay, and providing specialty services such as Veterans Outreach, Palliative Care, Pediatric and Perinatal Hospice Care and counseling and grief support for all ages through its Center for Compassionate Care, regardless of the type of illness or death experienced. To learn more, call (800) 797-2050 or visit our website at www.elizabethhospice.org





About The Moyer Foundation

The Moyer Foundation is a public, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to provide comfort, hope, and healing to children and families affected by grief and addiction. Founded in 2000 by MLB pitcher Jamie Moyer and his wife Karen, The Moyer Foundation supports thousands of children and families each year through its free signature programs and services. Camp Erin® is the largest national bereavement program for children and teens grieving the death of someone significant in their lives. Camp Mariposa® is a national addiction prevention and mentoring program for youth impacted by a family member’s substance disorder. The Moyer Foundation Resource Center extends the Foundation’s continuum of care by providing robust online resources and personalized support for families experiencing grief or addiction. For more information, please visit www.moyerfoundation.org