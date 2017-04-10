Children’s Book Shows How Fun and Adventurous Farm Life Can Be for Kids

Judy Catherine Moratis can’t get enough of miniature horses that she creates a new adventure around them. The result is her second children’s book “Teddy Get Off That Mountain” (Tate Publishing, 2016), which came almost two years after the publication of Angel: And Love Came Down, her debut under the same publisher.



“Teddy Get Off That Mountain” involves Kory, a young boy who loves to feed the miniature horses at his family’s farm. It is unsure how many horses does the farm have or whether the horses, other than the pet cat by the name of Pancake, are the only animals in the farm, but Kory does have a name for them. One of the miniature horses is named Teddy. When Kory, his sister Kim, and their father saw Teddy standing on a ‘mountain’, that’s when the adventure starts.



How can a simple farm chore turn into a humorous, fun-filled adventure? For farm children, life is fun and always an adventure. Readers should not miss “Teddy Get Off That Mountain,” which recently appeared at the 2017 Bologna Children’s Book Fair.



“Teddy Get off That Mountain”

Written by Judy Catherine Moratis

Published by Tate Publishing

Published date: June 28, 2016

Paperback price: $10.99



About the Author



Judy Catherine Moratis is an author of two children’s books. Her first book Angel and Love Came Down was released on December 2, 2014. “Teddy Get off That Mountain” is her second book. Born and raised in Minnesota, Moratis is a mother and grandmother who found her passion for writing while attending Creative Writing English class in high school. She also enjoys writing poetry. Having the desire for the arts in theatre and film, she appeared in acting roles for her community’s art events and attended movie script writing classes as well, currently writing an inspirational movie script. She is also a self-taught photographer.