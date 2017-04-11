Bridge Book Covers the Ins and Outs of the Game

Bridge is a card game that involves numbers. It is played by many around the world. Dr. James R. Frazee’s Beginning Bridge by the Numbers doesn’t simply define bridge. Instead, it offers clear and understandable explanations about the game.

The book stems from the author’s experience in teaching bridge for many years. It is perfect for beginners who want to learn how to play the game using numbers. Intermediate bridge players will also find this book useful for brushing up their skills. Also, the author’s insights are written in a step-by-step manner. Examples and exercises are inserted in every chapter to test players’ skills before advancing to further sections.

Beginning Bridge by the Numbers was showcased at the Paris Book Fair 2017. The event was held at the Porte de Versailles in Paris, France. LitFire Publishing displayed the book from March 24 to 27.





Beginning Bridge by the Numbers

Dr. James R. Frazee

Paperback | $16.99

Kindle | $7.99



Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.



About the Author

Dr. James R. Frazee has been a bridge instructor for ten years. The author obtained his doctorate degree from Purdue University. He currently resides in New York City. His other works include Quick and Healthy Recipes from the Store and The Mosquito Bites.