Mental Illness Survivor Braves Scrutiny to Help Eradicate the Stigma on Mental Illness

“What an incredible journey this book takes you through. I could almost feel the pain that would be brought about by these manic episodes and I have a deep felt respect that she was able to pull out of it.”

Until a few years ago, mental illness was stigmatized or thought to be nonexistent. Tilly Dunn, a survivor of mental illness, breaks the prejudice against mental illness in her book, Exit Stage Left: From Suicidal to Imaginative Thinking.

As a young child, Dunn was uprooted from her home and family in Holland to live with her biological family in Canada. It was a change that young Dunn had struggled to accept. On top of that, she wrestled with suicidal thoughts from ages eleven to sixty-two. She was finally diagnosed with bipolar disorder as an adult. In Exit Stage Left, Dunn bravely opens up about her battle with mental illness, an enemy she could not see nor even begin to understand, and how she came out on top despite the odds.

Amazon customer Don Boulay shares his thoughts on the book. “What an incredible journey this book takes you through. I could almost feel the pain that would be brought about by these manic episodes and I have a deep felt respect that she was able to pull out of it.”

This book was featured at the 2017 Paris Book Fair from March 24 to 27 at the Porte de Versailles, Paris, France.





Exit Stage Left: From Suicidal to Imaginative Thinking Moving Forward with a Healthy Mind

Written by Tilly Dunn

Paperback | $16.99

Hardcover | $29.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Tilly Dunn is a survivor and a fighter. Through her own strength, professional help, and the support of her husband, she successfully overcame her psychosis. She is now on a mission to help others who struggle with mental illness. Before retiring and devoting herself to her mental support group, Tilly was a registered palliative care nurse and reiki master.

More information about Tilly and her work is available on her website at www.tillydunnbooks.com.