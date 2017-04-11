Entertaining Short Story Set in the Old West

Saddle Sore is a humorous story with an unexpected twist. It is a fun read for everyone. Join Ben Wong in his long horse ride to California and discover what family jewels his brother entrusted to him.

The Paris Book Fair, or Livre Paris, is an important cultural gathering in France. Flocked by thousands of professionals and book fair enthusiasts, Livre Paris held in Porte de Versailles from March 24 to 27, 2017, was the recent venue of Uncle Mike’s new book Saddle Sore, a story about how Ben Wong claims the inheritance left by his brother.

When Ben Wong’s brother, Charley Wong, dies, some family jewels were left to Ben. Charley’s lawyer sent an invitation to Ben in Wyoming to claim his inheritance in Southern California. As Ben travels on a horse together with his companion Lue, they encounter different people and go through exciting experiences. When Ben reaches the law firm in California, he is surprised by the jewels his brother left him.

Saddle Sore is a humorous story with an unexpected twist. It is a fun read for everyone. Join Ben Wong in his long horse ride to California and discover what family jewels his brother entrusted to him.





Saddle Sore

Written by Uncle Mike

Paperback | $9.99



Book copies are available at www.lifirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Uncle Mike is living a life full of adventures with his wife and son. He is fond of writing short humorous stories and has a strong interest in arts and science. He has three other books, namely Eye of the Sleeping Dragon, Time Keepers, and Quasar. More information at www.unclemikeschaible.com.