Contemporary Science Fiction with a Humorous Twist
The latest book by Uncle Mike was featured at the Paris Book Fair 2017.
Conversations can lead to the most unexpected adventures. Quasar by Uncle Mike takes readers into an interesting journey filled with laughs.
The novel is the author’s own take at the science fiction genre. Set in a bar in New Orleans, it sees two groups of men forming similar findings. As each group tries to justify their claims, they find themselves on an unforgettable quest. Interesting things await them as they embark on their explorations. The book also contains three poems and two short stories. Its illustrations are done by the author himself.
Quasar was showcased at the Paris Book Fair 2017. The event was held at the Porte de Versailles in Paris, France. LitFire Publishing displayed the book from March 24 to 27.
Quasar
Written by Uncle Mike
Paperback | $9.99
Hardcover | $21.99
Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.
About the Author
Uncle Mike was born in Nebraska. The poet, writer, and former welder finds the fields of arts and sciences interesting. His other published works include Time Keepers and Eye of the Sleeping Dragon. More information about the author and his works at www.unclemikeschaible.com.
