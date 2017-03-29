Flight Paramedic Narrates Tale of Saving Lives

As a veteran in medical care, Ken Barnett shares his experiences and extraordinary discoveries and learnings in his line of work. His book, Neck Deep, is a memoir written for anyone who wishes to know how men in the medical field risk their lives to save the lives of others.

Readers from all over Europe and surrounding continents celebrated written words in the recent Paris Book Fair. In this event, which ran from March 24 to 27 of this year, Ken Barnett’s Neck Deep, a heart-racing tale of saving lives, was featured in LitFire Publishing’s booth for all the book fair guests to feast their eyes on.

“If you can help make changes for the better, do it now before you become a sad story in the masses,” the author pointed out in an interview.

Neck Deep gives a fresh look at the presence of danger in our everyday lives. Ken Barnett’s life is an eye-opening story of overcoming challenges in life-and-death situations. His book is now available in selected online bookstores.





Neck Deep

Written by Ken Barnett

Kindle | $4.99

Paperback | $12.95



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.



About the Author

Ken Barnett graduated from the University of Arkansas–Fort Smith. He has worked as an emergency medical technician for twenty-three years. His team accounted for the first emergency helicopter care in the Arkansas River Valley. He lives with his wife and four children in Paris, Arkansas.