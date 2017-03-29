A Gripping Memoir Featured an Extraordinary Mother-Daughter Bond

“Miz Bambo is a page turner . . . I wished for more chapters because it was so entertaining to read. Carol Craig Cowan-Lanyon writes with a flowing, humorous style,”

From March 24 to 27 of this year, the Paris Book Fair featured Carol Cowan-Lanyon’s memoir dedicated to her mother, who lived an extraordinary life. The said prestigious event connected thousands of booklovers and promoters from all parts of the globe.

Miz Bambo tells the long and winding journey of a mother and her daughter and how they have parted and eventually united by the love that has rebuilt their bond. Whenever they go to places far from the comfort zone, Carol Cowan-Lanyon describes her mother as a woman who embodies warmth and security beyond brokenness and uncertainty. From a home filled with art and magic, Carol learns to grow in ways she could never imagine.

Since its first publication in 2012, the book has gained a lot of support from readers. “Miz Bambo is a page turner . . . I wished for more chapters because it was so entertaining to read. Carol Craig Cowan-Lanyon writes with a flowing, humorous style,” commented Terry Gay Puckett of San Antonio, Texas. Miz Bambo is now republished under LitFire Publishing.

A heart-warming book that triggers laughter and sadness, Miz Bambo appeals to anyone who have gone through grief and made an inspiring comeback at life.





Miz Bambo

Written by Carol Craig Cowan-Lanyon

Kindle | $2.99

Paperback | $9.99

Hardcover | $21.99



Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, and other online book retailers.



About the Author

Carol Cowan-Lanyon was born in Amarillo, Texas. In 1985, she finished her undergraduate degree. During her stay in Europe, she proceeded to take a master’s degree in early Florentine renaissance art.

