New York Author Illustrates Responsibility, Imparts Life Lessons through Memoir

In As Life Goes On: Lesson Once Doesn’t Have to Learn, readers will find that life has a way of imparting lessons even when individuals are not prepared for them. Author Rosalie experienced this firsthand when, while in the middle of building her career and reputation in the academe, she received harrowing news about her brother, Bob. Rosalie had been responsible for her brother ever since their parents passed away, but taking care of Bob, who was diagnosed with mild schizophrenia at sixty-one, was more challenging than Rosalie had expected.

Rosalie, however, found that there was more to the experience than challenges. She fondly recounts in As Life Goes On that “Bob loved the good life, good company, good food, and a good time. He was known for his sharp sense of humor and knew human nature very well. He sized up a person in one second.”

As Life Goes On is a poignant tribute to familial bonds and a testament to the resilience of human nature.





As Life Goes On

Lessons One Doesn’t Want to Have to Learn

Written by Rosalie H. Contino, PhD

About the Author

Dr. Rosalie H. Contino, who is now retired and living in Brooklyn, New York, received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education at Fordham University. She then taught grammar school and English in Fort Greene and in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Years after, Rosalie received her master’s degree and doctorate in educational theater and costume design at the New York University. She now spends her time as a writer, playwright, costume designer, and lecturer.