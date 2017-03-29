Crime and Other Terrors—An Anthology of Edgy Literature Featured in the 2017 Paris Book Fair

The book is composed of ten gripping literary pieces ranging from crime drama, political intrigue, to dark poems. Each tale explores the grave and gloomy parts of life—thieves, killers, distortion of the law, and other forms of corruption included. Examining the depth and scope of the common man’s evils.

Veteran writer Rosalie H. Contino compiles various chilling literary pieces with other contributing authors in a new anthology entitled Underground Stories.

With its mind-boggling conspiracies, perplexing characters, and vivid horrifying accounts, Underground Stories is surely not for the weak of heart. A book that will leave its readers breathless with anticipation.

This book is an entry in the 2017 Paris Book Fair last March 20 to 23 in Porte de Versailles.





Underground Stories

Written by Rosalie H. Contino, PhD

Paperback | $7.99

Kindle | $2.99



Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Rosalie H. Contino, PhD, was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. She received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Fordham University and spent her days teaching until she realized she wanted something else. She then took up a master’s and doctor’s degrees in educational theater and costume design from New York University to pursue her dream in designing. Now retired, she spends her time writing books and plays, designing costumes, and giving lectures.