Pastor’s Wife Opens Up in Book about Grief over Husband’s Death

Psychologist and church worker Freda K. Cheung understands the pain of losing a loved one. After all, she is a psychologist who have dealt with countless clients over their issues of grief, and as a wife of a well-beloved pastor, she always comforted the bereaved while her husband presided over funerals. And when she lost her husband, it was her turn to grieve and be comforted.



In her inspirational memoir “A Song in the Night: A Personal Journey Book of Hope: Grieving, Healing and Rebuilding” (WestBow Press, 2015), Cheung admits she avoided facing the issue of death as a way to protect herself from potential hurt should she face the inevitable. She would even tell her husband about the possibility of her dying before him due to the risk of her long distance drive to and from work, though she didn’t find such conversations to be pleasant. She was even in denial of her husband’s death, even during and right after the funeral.



But Cheung knows she can no longer deny death in the face when her husband’s passing has already taken over her life, but she refused to live out her remaining years according to the dictates of death but to faith in a trustworthy God.



Find out how a pastor’s wife copes with grief, rebuilds her life and increases her faith by getting your copy of A Song in the Night, which appeared at the recently concluded 2017 Association of College and Research Libraries, held last March 22-25, 2017.



“A Song in the Night: A Personal Journey Book of Hope: Grieving, Healing and Rebuilding”

Written by Freda K. Cheung

Published by WestBow Press

Published date: August 25, 2015

Paperback price: $13.95



About the Author



Freda K. Cheung is a retired Clinical Professor of Behavioral Science from the University of California, Los Angeles. She has served together with her husband in Chinese American Churches for over forty years. Dr. Cheung is well-recognized and lauded Christian speaker on integrating the fields of Biblical theology and Psychology.