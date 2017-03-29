Thriller about Modern Man Meeting Prehistoric Ancestor Excites Readers

While evolution remains a controversial topic in classrooms and governments, it is at least fun in the world of fiction. Bloomsburg University’s associate professor of anthropology Conrad Quintyn takes the liberty to write a novel that will entertain readers amidst the on-going creation-evolution controversy. But at the same time, Quintyn hopes to motivate open-minded readers who are curious about human origins to study further and reflect on the matter.



Quintyn’s novel – and only work of fiction – is titled “The Father of Man: Meeting the True Adam” (Xlibris, 2007). The events in the book somewhat points to the Out of Africa theory of human evolution. The protagonist is Bartholomew Snide, a young geologist from Manchester who travels to Kenya to work on a geological project, which, unknown to him, hides a deep mystery. While Snide entertains doubts and struggles to find answer to the questions that hound him, he meets a strange being: the Australopithecus boisei, the ancestor of man separated by millions of years of evolution.



How is the interaction of the two related species made possible? How will they react when they meet each other? How will the interaction impact Snide, the fledgling geologist, and the people around him? Readers should find that out by getting their copy of The Father of Man: Meeting the True Adam, which was shown at the recently-concluded 2017 Association of College and Research Libraries.



“The Father of Man: Meeting the True Adam”

Written by Conrad B. Quintyn

Published by Xlibris

Published date: April 9, 2007

Paperback price: $19.99



About the Author



Conrad B. Quintyn is an assistant professor at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. His specialties are human paleontology, human osteology, and forensic anthropology. His interests include human origins in West Africa, worldwide postcranial variation, “race” and forensic anthropology, and the evolution of human diseases.

