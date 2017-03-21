Author Shifts to a Helpful Angle in Revealing God’s Word

“Meet God has grouped scriptures together by topic or subject matter in order to help bring greater clarity and understanding to knowing God and His plan and purpose for man, the nations of the world, and you,”

On March 14 to 16 of this year, London held its international book fair that attracted over twenty-five thousand locals and foreign tourists. In this life-changing event, James Larsen, an author from California, showcases his inspiring book, Meet God: In His Own Words, for the whole world to see.

As a product of thorough reading of the Holy Bible, James Larsen offers a book of simple read without losing the powerful content of God’s Word. To assist in revealing God’s identity, plans, and purpose to His people, especially the novices of the Word, Larsen arranges and compiles the sacred scriptures according to relevant topics. While the readers can refer directly to the Holy Bible, James Larsen fashions the book in a way that readers can easily acquire the knowledge of God and apply it to their lives.

“Meet God has grouped scriptures together by topic or subject matter in order to help bring greater clarity and understanding to knowing God and His plan and purpose for man, the nations of the world, and you,” James Larsen writes.

Meet God: In His Own Words is centered to provide a fresh way to study the Word of God. Grab your own copy of the book in selected online bookstores.

Meet God: In His Own Words

Written by James Larsen

Paperback | $3.99

Hardcover | $39.95



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

James Larsen has spent over 30 years studying the Holy Bible. He’s dedicated over four years in arranging the scriptures in his book in a way that makes it easy and convenient for the reader to read and understand the information God wants us all to have.