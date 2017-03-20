Creative Capital of the World Featured a Thrilling Book to Remember

Underground Stories is another of Rosalie Contino’s masterpiece, along with her other published books. What makes her book exciting is that it features stories of crime with the most controversial political drama that leaves readers to ask for more and enough for them to spend sleepless nights.

A rush of thrill and excitement has taken place in the recent London Book Fair 2017, which ran from March 14 to 16. The huge event attracted over twenty-five thousand book enthusiasts from at least 124 countries all over the globe. In this celebration of books, Dr. Rosalie Contino has taken part as her thrilling book entitled Underground Stories were enjoyed by many participants during the event.

Underground Stories is another of Rosalie Contino’s masterpiece, along with her other published books. What makes her book exciting is that it features stories of crime with the most controversial political drama that leaves readers to ask for more and enough for them to spend sleepless nights. She makes sure that every page creates a huge impact to her readers.

Rosalie Contino’s creative competence is taking her to places, and after her book was featured in one of the most prestigious book events in the world, she is taking her talent to a higher level. Take delight in the horror of Underground Stories. The book is already available in your favorite online book retailers.



Underground Stories

Rosalie H. Contino, PhD

Paperback | $7.99

Kindle | $2.99



Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Rosalie H. Contino, PhD, earned a degree in elementary education from Fordham University. She has taught in grammar school and junior high before she proceeded taking her master’s and doctor’s degree in educational theater and costume design from New York University. After her retirement, she spends her time writing, playwrighting, costume designing, and lecturing. More information about the author and her work is available on her website, www.rosaliecontinobooks.com.