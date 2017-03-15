Paleo-anthropology Thriller Makes the Theory of Evolution a Great Read

It is the duty of every scientist to share their life’s works and trove of information in ways they can to the masses. For Conrad Quintyn, he chooses quite a creative path: writing a thriller novel. “The Father of Man: Meeting the True Adam,” his debut novel published by Xlibris in 2007, features the elements of tension, suspense and intrigue alongside the sciences, particularly geology, paleontology and history (the mostly used field of science in most fiction novels).



Readers will easily mistake the book for religious literature, owing to the sound of the title. While evolutionists will love “The Father of Man,” creationists or religious believers will be dismayed over its content. But there is no reason for anyone to boycott this evolutionary thriller. Since it is a work of fiction, The Father on Man will not shake a creationist’s faith negatively but only provide them a momentarily entertainment.



For the side of science (and the theory of evolution), “The Father of Man” will drum up interest among avid readers of thrillers. One cannot help but admit that science is best learned through the pages of a science fiction novel than on a school textbook. The events on “The Father of Man” are plain make-believe, but the facts are not.



“The Father of Man: Meeting the True Adam”

Written by Conrad B. Quintyn

Published by Xlibris

Published date: April 9, 2007

Paperback price: $19.99



About the Author



Conrad B. Quintyn is an associate professor at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. His specialties are human paleontology, human osteology, and forensic anthropology. His interests include worldwide postcranial variation, “race” and forensic anthropology, evolutionary anthropology, and the evolution of human diseases.