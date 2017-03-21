Thriller Novel Shows Potential as a Movie and TV Series

Freelance writer and journalist Elsa Bonstein released her first novel “Find Edsell!” (Abbott Press, 2014) to critical acclaim.



The thriller gets the readers to feel the serene Pine Barrens with its introduction and vivid imagery of the heavily forested area in South Jersey. The description of the place and the plot that unfolds adds to the mystery of Pine Barrens, and readers cannot help but wonder what secret does the place hide, but that’s for the readers to find out.



“Find Edsell!” is also noteworthy for its rich character development and solid dialogue between characters, which contribute to its already compelling, complex plot. A drunken 17-year-old lad tries to get home from the Jersey Shore, someone offers him a ride home and when Edsell Jones fall asleep in the car, he is quickly driven to the heart of the Barrens. When his mother returns home and finds him missing, she calls the police and his friends and soon teens and adults are trying to FIND EDSELL! Also joining the search is a former army commando and his girlfriend, a naturalist studying the Barrens.



The tension builds up when two of the abducted youth’s friends stumble upon a secret drug-testing facility. Soon a wildfire springs up and a battle begins between the raging flames and Forest Fire Service. Fear grips the rescuers and questions need to be answered.



Everyone should read this thriller before it becomes a movie or TV series. A suspenseful and tense story awaits readers of “Find Edsell!” The novel recently appeared the 2017 London Book Fair New Title Showcase held last March 14, 2017.



“Find Edsell!”

Written by Elsa Bonstein

Published by Abbott Press

Published date: March 6, 2014

Paperback price: $20.99



About the Author

Elsa Bonstein is a freelance writer and journalist who graduated from Syracuse University with a BA in Sociology and Journalism. She has written an award-winning column, “Golf Gab” for the Brunswick Beacon in North Carolina for 14 years. After years of freelancing for various newspapers and magazines, she published her first novel titled “Find Edsell!” a fast-paced thriller set on the Jersey Shore and the nearby Pine Barrens in New Jersey. She has finished a second thriller, Footes Creek, and is currently hard at work on a third one. Bonstein is married and now lives in North Carolina.