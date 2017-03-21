Nutrition Consultant’s Book Exposes Our Failing Health Standards

Christine Andrew is bewildered that her fellow Americans tend to take better care of their cars than their bodies. And she is more shocked when she found out our foods have lost most of its nutritional values (vitamin and mineral composition), and the diseases that did not exist in the past become prevalent and commonplace today. Such revelations alarm Andrew and she pins blame on our unhealthy lifestyles and lack of proper hygiene.



As a clinical nutrition consultant, Andrew knows she can’t just sit back and watch doomsday unfold right before her very eyes. It is her duty to educate people about healthy lifestyles and proper hygiene, and this she does by publishing her ground-breaking book “Food Isn’t What It Used To Be: A Biblical Approach To Health” (Litfire Publishing, 2016).



As what the book’s title suggests, Andrew quotes from the Bible to teach her readers about dietary laws or guidelines, which God gave to His people to save them from physical harm. She emphasizes that our body is a temple of God, and we should not mistreat our bodies by practicing unhealthy lifestyles, lest we dishonour Him.



Anyone who wants to take the Biblical path to health should read book “Food Isn’t What It Used To Be: A Biblical Approach To Health,” which was featured at the recently-concluded 2017 London Book Fair New Title Showcase, held last March 14-16, 2017.



“Food Isn’t What It Used To Be: A Biblical Approach To Health”

Written by Christine Andrew, CNC

Published by Litfire Publishing, LLC

Published date: June 15, 2016

Paperback price: $15.99



About the Author:



Christine Andrew received her bachelor’s degree in music therapy from University of the Pacific, earned her diploma in nutrition consultation from Huntington College of Health Sciences in 2006, completed a certification as a nutrition consultant and an internship under a homeopathic doctor (Dr. William Kneebone, DC, CNC, DIHom, FIAMA, DIACT), and received her certification in functional diagnostic medicine in 2010. She has continued her education in the healthcare field with on-going courses in functional endocrinology, functional blood chemistry, and quantum reflex analysis. She has been a regular contributing writer of health information for Vacaville Magazine, a local magazine in Vacaville, California.



Christine currently operates Individualized Nutrition Services, her own business, in Vacaville, California. Christine is passionate about educating people of all ages about the importance of improving their health and does so through on-going wellness classes and individualized consultations. If you would like more information about natural health and services Christine provides, you may contact her at http://individualizedwellness.net/