Identifying and Preventing Occupational and Environmental Exposures to Gasoline

As recently as two years ago, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that over 140 billion gallons of gasoline were consumed in the United States. As a fuel, gasoline is used to power everything from cars, boats, trucks, lawn mowers, recreational vehicles and generators. Gasoline can even be used as a solvent.

A number of chemical additives are often added to gasoline to prevent engine knocking, increase octane ratings, reduce pollution and for other purposes. In many parts of the country, ethanol is also added.

In addition to concerns over greenhouse gases and particulate matter produced from using combustion engines powered by gasoline, exposure to gasoline and its vapors is also a potential health issue. The Agency for Toxic Substances & Disease Registry (ATSDR) reports that in addition to the fact that inhaling or swallowing large amounts of gasoline can cause death, “Inhaling high concentrations of gasoline is irritating to the lungs when breathed in and irritating to the lining of the stomach when swallowed. Gasoline is also a skin irritant. Breathing in high levels of gasoline for short periods or swallowing large amounts of gasoline may also cause harmful effects on the nervous system. Serious nervous system effects include coma and the inability to breathe, while less serious effects include dizziness and headaches.”

Tox Town, a website hosted by the U.S. National Library of Medicine, states, “Inhaling or swallowing small amounts of gasoline can cause muscle weakness, cramps, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, confusion, disorientation, slurred speech, feelings of intoxication, irregular heartbeat, insomnia, irritation of the stomach lining, and swelling and irritation of the nose and throat. Direct eye contact with gasoline may cause permanent eye damage.”

"Workers in some occupations and industries could be at increased risk of exposure hazards to gasoline," said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. "NIOSH does list gasoline as a potential occupational carcinogen.

