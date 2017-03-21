English Teacher’s Memoir Highlights Importance of Arts and Humanities

Most teaching aspirants will have chosen an academic field by the time of their graduation or apprenticeship. Not Joe Gilliland, former college instructor of literature and arts and author of the deeply personal “A Teacher’s Tale: A Memoir,” a narrative of his love of the university and of his philosophy of education based on the importance of arts and humanities.



Two years after he graduated from the University of Texas in Austin, Gilliland was still undecided as to what academic field to teach. He only discovered it – English – when he was asked to translate the plays of playwright Eugene O’Neill during his apprenticeship teaching conversational English in Japan. That moment deeply impacted Gilliland, who later lived out his career dedicated to the arts and humanities, two of the oldest fields of knowledge available to man. One man unsure about his academic direction later becomes an aficionado of the arts and humanities (all thanks to his mentor, a non-English speaking native, to boot).



“A Teacher’s Tale: A Memoir” was set in the time when arts and humanities still had a major impact on college students. For anyone who would like to reflect on the relevance of these two fields in today’s technology-driven world, this book is highly recommended.



About the Author



Joe Gilliland earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and a Master’s Degree in English from the University of Texas, Austin, and then later earned a doctorate in English from Arizona State University. Gilliland has been an educator for more than 50 years, the majority of that time spent at the community college and university level where he believes the “real teaching happens.” Gilliland is now retired and currently resides in Bisbee, Arizona, with his wife, Bettie.